Kodangal: KT Rama Rao dubs Revanth Reddy a broker

Kodangal : Calling the TPCC chief a broker, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that Revanth Reddy would make plots in Kodangal and sell them if people elect him as their MLA.

Speaking at an electrifying roadshow in Kodangal, he described it more a victory rally than an election rally. Revanth Reddy might consider withdrawing his nomination after seeing the immense support of people for BRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy and the party in Kodangal.

“If you vote for Revanth Reddy, he will make plots of Kodangal and sell the entire place. Revanth can purchase leaders, but cannot buy people of Kodangal,” said Rao.

He quipped ‘Revanth will soon go to jail’. He asked people, “Do you want a leader who stays with people or the one who will go to jail?” He accused Revanth of tarnishing the name of Kodangal by getting caught red-handed in the vote-for-note case. ‘Now he has become famous for selling tickets’. Referring to Revanth’s challenge to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asking him to contest from Kodangal, Rao said Patnam Narender Reddy was enough to handle Revanth. He recalled Revanth had lost to Narender Reddy in the 2018 elections.

During the roadshow, Rao highlighted how Revanth tried to poach four sarpanchs in Kodangal by offering them Rs. 1 crore. He appreciated them for rejecting the offer and alerting the police.

The BRS leader pointed out that ‘DK Shivakumar who came to campaign in Telangana recently had said the Congress in Karnataka was giving five-hour current. He said farmers fear the party would do the same if it came to power in Telangana.

Rao said to suppress voice of KCR, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Union ministers and CMs of different States were coming to Telangana and Rahul Gandhi (from Delhi) and Shivkumar (Karnataka) were also coming here. ‘But a lion-like KCR will fight it alone’, he quipped.

Describing Narender Reddy as a leader who stood by people and Revanth Reddy as someone who is not even accessible on phone, Rao said, “elect Narender Reddy and I will make sure he gets a promotion.”