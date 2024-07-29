Kodangal’s centralised kitchen to serve 28K school students

Hyderabad: As part of the semi-residential school pilot project being established in Kodangal, a centralised kitchen will be set up to provide breakfast and lunch to 28,000 school students in Kodangal constituency. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a meeting with Hare Rama and the Hare Krishna Foundation about maintaining the kitchen with CSR funds.

During the meeting with the representatives of the foundation, the CM discussed the establishment of a semi-residential school on a pilot project in his constituency.

He also suggested that a complete study should be taken up to replicate the project across the State, as these semi-residential schools will be established across the State in a phased manner. The objective of the government is to provide quality education and nutritious food to poor students.

This centralised kitchen will be established to provide breakfast and lunch to 28,000 school students as part of this project, beginning in the CM's constituency.

The construction work of the kitchen has already started in Kodangal. The kitchen will be maintained by the Hare Rama-Hare Krishna Foundation with CSR funds on the lines of successful performance in other locations, including Hyderabad. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the pilot project in Kodangal shortly, after the construction of the centralised kitchen has been completed.