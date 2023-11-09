Live
- AAP govt's 'criminal failure' to provide alternatives to farmers in Punjab has turned Delhi into gas chamber: Bhupender Yadav
- Malayalam actor-mimicry artist Kalabhavan Haneef no more
- UP Cabinet chaired by Adityanath meets in Ayodhya, approves several proposals
- Air India in pact with WorldTicket to provide customers air-rail connections at 5,600 stations in Germany
- KCR files nomination for Kamareddy constituency
- Our govt is commencing Mekedatu project: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar
- Odisha pioneer in designing people-centric Millet Mission: Naveen
- Diwali 2023: Last-Minute Affordable Tech Gifting Ideas
- No more in election politics -Sadananda Gowda
- Two iconic superstars, ‘Pedarayudu' Padmashri Dr.Mohan Babu Garu and ‘Nattamai’ Shri Sarath Kumar Garu come together for 'Kannappa' in picturesque New Zealand
Kolan Hanumanth Reddy offer Prayers at Ellamma temple before filing nomination
On the auspicious occasion of filing nomination as MLA of Quthbullapur Constituency Congress Party, Kolan Hanumanth Reddy performed special pooja and took the blessings of Goddess by visiting Ellamma Temple in Bachupalli at Nizampet Municipal Corporation.
