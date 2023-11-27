Kollapur Nari Shakti ‘Barrelakka’ challenges big leaders

Mahabubnagar: Barrelakka alias Karne Shireesha a sensational female youth figure from Marikal village of Peddakottapally mandal contesting as a Independent candidate from Kollapur assembly constituency is gaining strong ground and support from across all quarters for her election campaign in Kollapur.

But what made the young 25-year-old girl to challenge the big leaders in the constituency? Sireesha says that she was representing the anger and agony of the unemployed. Talking to Hans India, Sireesha said youth in Telangana have been facing a lot of problems due to unemployment, lack of job notifications, and mental stress from parents and society was high.

Before the formation of Telangana, they faced the same problems. They were hoping for good day when separate state was carved. But to the shock and dismay of everyone the BRS government had fooled the youth and pushed them into further depression by not releasing mass job notifications. During past 10 years with no proper jobs and despite having studied multiple big professional degrees the youth are literally forced to go for traditional jobs like buffalo rearing, sheep rearing and fishing for livelihood and “I am a live example of this, she said.

She said she was not saying these livelihood schemes are wrong. They are necessary but such works are of greater help to the those who are lesser privileged in terms of education. If degree holders too take up these jobs, it affects their livelihood.

Though she is new to politics, she is clear in her thoughts. She says people are entering politics not to serve the society but to “amass wealth and property. Spend crores of rupees and strive to earn it back, is the main aim.” Hence, “My message to youth is to come out and fight the injustice and misrule. Our constitution has provided us a great platform of elections; youth must come into politics and fight for their rights.

Talking about the BRS, she said, it was a highly corrupt and arrogant party which had miserably failed in providing jobs to rural folks. Coming from a poor economic background I can understand the plight of my fellow unemployed,” she added.

She lamented that when she projected the same pathetic condition of the youth on social media channel the government had filed a case against here and were harassing her though she did not criticise anyone by name nor did she use objectionable language.

All these factors, she said had made her to enter politics. She said it was not an easy task nor is the path so smooth for her. The big political parties had put pressure on her to withdraw and offered huge money. But she was determined to fight the injustice.

Barrelakka during her campaign called upon the people to support her cause and give her a chance to voice the problems of unemployed in the assembly. She urged youth women, men and old aged to become whistle blowers by pressing the button against whistle symbol and elect her.