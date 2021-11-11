Komaram Bheem: 4 hurt in transformer blast in Sirpur paper mill

Four workers were severely hurt after the transformer at Sirpur paper mill in Kagaznagar exploded. They were shifted to a hospital by the co-workers and are said to be in critical condition.



The identity of the victims is yet to be known. The police registered a case and launched a probe.

The incident comes after the mishap in Singareni Colleiries in Mancherial where the mine caved in at SRP-3, 3A incline of Srirampur claiming the lives of three workers.

Following the mishap, the Singareni CMD announced all support to the families of the victims and also directed the officials concerned to initiate the payment from the company such as matching grant, gratuity and other payments.