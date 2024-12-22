Komatireddy, KTR spar over power supply to farm sector

Hyderabad: R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and BRS MLA K T Rama Rao sparred over 24-hour free power supply by the previous regime. Minister nailed the BRS for its failure to provide round the clock free power, while KTR demanded that business of the house be further extended for at least 10-days for a detailed debate on various issues.

During the discussion on Rythu Bharosa in Assembly, the Minister while intervening KTR over his claims of 24-hour recall of the incident where he checked the logbooks at a sub-station in Nalgonda district it came to light that only 10-11 hours of power supply was provided.

“I urge that KTR withdraw his misleading statements as the BRS government never provided round the clock power supply to farmers,” he demanded.

Responding to this KTR, former Minister T Harish Rao and other BRS MLAs expressed objections and amid uproar the Minister continued to challenge the claims.

He alleged that the BRS government had deceived the people of Telangana. Much to the discomfort of Harish Rao, the Minister alleged that there was a Rs 50,000 crore scam in Mission Bhagiratha.

Amidst the argument, the Agriculture Minister tried to pacify both sides to ensure the serious discussion on Rythu Bharosa continues. Meanwhile Harish Rao speaking on behalf of KTR urged the Speaker to set the house in order.

Harish Rao in response to the allegations demanded that the claims of the Minister be removed from the records, as Mission Bhagiratha’s expenses were only Rs 28,000 crore.

Countering the claims of Venkat Reddy that the BRS government neglected Nalgonda, Harish Rao said that under their government not only Nalgonda town was developed but large parcels of lands were irrigated achieving the top spot in the paddy production.

KTR demanded that the business of the house be extended to take up individual debates on Irrigation and Power and also on Nalgonda’s development.

Both the Minister and KTR challenged each other to prove their claims, while putting to stakes their political careers.