Komatireddy orders urgent repairs for damaged roads

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday directed the officials to immediately take up patch work of roads that were severely damaged during the last monsoon season.

The Minister had a video conference with SEs on the repairs of R&B roads and selection of Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) roads in the State. The Minister instructed the officials to use pothole filling mechanised machines to fill the potholes quickly.

In the selection of HAM roads, he advised to select the roads in coordination with the consultancy selected by the government and the district collector.

The Minister advised the officials to select only the roads that were severely damaged, causing inconvenience to the movement of people and causing accidents in HAM especially giving priority to the roads in the border areas of the State. Many roads have now been severely damaged due to the lack of repairs to the roads in the State for the last ten years, he said.