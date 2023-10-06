Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy leaving BJP!!!

Hyderabad: Former MLA of Munugodu and BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has clarified that he will not quit the party and denied the reports in various media. He said that he is not a person who changes ideologies for personal gain. In this regard, an announcement was released on social media platform. He said that he joined BJP for a democratic and pluralistic state in Telangana.



Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy expressed regret that the current situation has become like Telangana for one family instead of public Telangana. He said that CM KCR is not like a public ruler but like Nizam. He reminded that he resigned from the post of MLA last year and joined the BJP for the establishment of a republic in Telangana.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have the power to lead the country and Telangana state forward according to the people's demands. He said only BJP has the power to establish Bahujana Telangana instead of family Telangana by curing KCR's corruption. He made it clear that he will move forward like a soldier in the party.