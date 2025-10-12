Komatireddy stresses role of pharma graduates in global innovation

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated that pharmaceutical graduates play a crucial role in research, innovation, and humanitarian efforts, and their contributions to society are essential.

Venkat Reddy, along with Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman, attended the Kakatiya University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences Alumni Golden Jubilee Celebrations in Hyderabad on Saturday.

KU Vice Chancellor Prof K Pratap Reddy, senior faculty members, alumni, and students participated in large numbers. Addressing the gathering, the Minister expressed his happiness at being part of the historic celebration and extended greetings to the university management, faculty, alumni, and students. He lauded the KU Pharma Alumni Association for organising the grand event, describing it as a reflection of the university’s commitment to excellence and social responsibility. “Pharmacy as a profession is a bridge between humanity, research, and healthcare. Doctors treat patients, but it is the medicine that cures — and it is you, the pharmacists, who discover and define how it works, for whom it works, and in what dosage,” the Minister remarked, underscoring the invaluable contribution of pharmacists to public health and wellbeing.