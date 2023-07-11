Live
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy defies Revanth Comments on free power
Telangana Congress party Star Campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took strong objection to the controversial comment made by TPCC Chief A Revanth on the supply of free power to agriculture.
Komatireddy said he would strongly oppose the TPCC Chief remarks if the latter made such comments intentionally. The Congress leaders comments were uncalled for.
As a senior leader of Telangana Congress, Venkat Reddy said that he would request the party high command to include free power to agriculture for 24 hours in the election manifesto in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.
