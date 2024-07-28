Komatireddy Venkat Reddy offers silk cloths to goddess Bhagyalakshmi amid Bonalu festival

Amid Bonalu fervour marks across the Hyderabad, Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy and his wife took part in the festivities by presenting silk clothes to Goddess Bhagyalakshmi at the historic Charminar. Following this, they engaged in a special puja, adding to the spiritual atmosphere of the day.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy also joined the celebrations, presenting silk robes to Goddess Mahankali in Amberpet, further demonstrating the blend of devotion and community spirit that characterizes this beloved festival.



As the Bonalu festivities unfolded, the streets of Hyderabad echoed with traditional music, dance, and the vibrant colors of the occasion, reflecting the city's deep-rooted traditions and the unity of its people.

