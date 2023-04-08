Konagattupally gets best GP Award, Minister hails Sarpanch

Mahabubnagar: The Konagattupally village of Hanwada mandal in Mahbubnagar district has been awarded with best Gram Panchayat Award at the national-level by the Central government.

Of the 27 Gram Panchayats awarded with best Gram Panchayat Award at the national level, Konagattupally village from Mahbubnagar was recognized for its outstanding performance in not only implementing the government welfare schemes, but at the same time the village has been adjudged as top scoring village in sanitation, green plantation, implementation of various other government programmes like awareness on health, education and various welfare programmes benefiting the needy in the village.

Soon after the news reached, Excise, Prohibition, Tourism, Culture and Youth Welfare Minister Srinivas Goud called up on the village Sarpanch Manasa Basireddy on phone and congratulated for achieving the best GP award at the national-level. The Minister immediately announced Rs 30 lakh as a gift to the village for bagging the national level award. "We are proud that the initiatives of State government in the implementation of welfare and development programmes at village level are bearing fruits in the form of awards at the national level," said the Minister.

The Konagattupally has been recognised as the best village panchayat in terms of social security. Hailing the efforts of village sarpanch, the Excise Minister said that such awards and success comes to a village, mandal, district, and State when the elected representatives work with dedication in a unique and away from routine method. Adding further, the Minister stated that Konagattupally village has set an example for others and it has not just made Hanwada mandal, Mahbubnagar district, but the entire state of Telangana proud with this award.

For being selected as the best village panchayat at the national-level, the Minister said that the elders of the village, including Sarpanch, will be honored on the 10th of this month in Hanwada mandal. The Minister promised that a large community hall will be constructed in the village with a cost of Rs 30 lakh soon, for which the Minister announced the funds for the village.