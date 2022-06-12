Konda couple sees an opening!

Warangal: With the news doing rounds that the I-PAC report had expressed doubts over the candidacy of nearly 40 sitting MLAs belonging to the ruling TRS in the next elections, apparently some Congress leaders shifted their focus on their chances if the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao opts for the early elections. It may be mentioned here that the term of the present Assembly ends in December 2023. Even though the details of the survey conducted by political analyst Prashant Kishor-headed I-PAC team were unknown, the speculation is rife in the region that Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy is facing a strong headwind.

Dharma Reddy has been in the eye of storm ever since he allegedly made derogatory remarks against a section of bureaucrats' capabilities. Although the MLA tendered apologies later, his remarks didn't go down well with a section of people. His outburst against the fund raising campaign for the construction of Ram Mandir had also drawn flak from the people, especially BJP. Then he not only expressed doubts over the accountability of fundraising, but also commented that fake receipt books were prepared in the name of Ram Mandir construction. This apart, the locals strongly believe that Dharma Reddy didn't support their demand for a new district with Parkal as its headquarters.

Against this backdrop, former minister and senior Congress leader Konda Surekha who suffered defeat in the hands of Dharma Reddy in the 2018 elections from Parkal is reportedly weighing her chances if the TRS goes for early polls. It may be mentioned here that although they have a considerable sway over the constituency, Konda Surekha maintained a low profile until recently after her defeat. However, of late, the Konda couple has been actively meeting the people in the constituency.

The Congress has its permanent vote bank in Parkal. In addition to this, Konda Surekha and her husband Murali have a strong political clout in the constituency. Despite this, it's not going to be easy for the Congress to face the TRS. The I-PAC team's report may have shown Dharma Reddy in negative prospects, but one should not ignore the fact that the TRS is still strong in the constituency. "Whether TRS leadership renominates Dharma Reddy as its candidate or not, the Congress and the BJP have a mountain to climb to trounce the ruling TRS," a senior Congress leader told The Hans India.