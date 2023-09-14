Konda Surekha adds fuel to fire, exposes infightings in Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana politics is heating up as assembly elections are approaching. All major parties are aiming to gain power in the state. While BRS is intensifying its efforts for a hat-trick, both Congress and BJP are also preparing weapons with the aim of coming to power. The Congress party, which is aiming for power, is preparing to announce its candidates soon.



At this juncture, group fights are brewing in the Telangana Congress. Here in the state unit in the district parties, internal strife and discord are seen everywhere, and the politics of the old grand party is facing the heat of such dissidence. At this juncture, the politics of the joint Warangal Congress party became more advanced.

During the visit of TPCC president Revanth Reddy to Warangal, the internal differences in the party were once again exposed. Surekha made sensational comments along with Revanth Reddy. Konda Surekha alleged that groups are forming in every constituency and causing damage to the party.

She said that they are confusing people by announcing that they are the candidates.

It was suggested to Revanth that everyone needs to work by taking Karnataka as an example. Despite the differences between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, they brought the party to power together. She suggested that the same should be followed in Telangana as well to bring Congress to power.

Konda Surekha's comments about the ticket on this occasion became interesting in the Congress. TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy will give ticket to She said if that Congress state unit should be clear to whom they are giving ticket and if they should also be clear in air whther I will get a ticket or not. She questioned whther they have any other candidate who is stronger than her in the constituency. She asked if that is the case with her then think about about other leaders of the party in other constituencies. She also said that people are ready to vote for Congress but here the leaders are not ready to get the votes. She added that if Congress don not come to power this time, then they can never come power in Telangana in future.

Now, these comments of Konda Surekha's have become a topic of discussion in the Congress party, which is plagued by group fights.