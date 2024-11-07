Konda Surekha attends ‘Meet your Minister’ prog

Hyderabad: Scores of candidates converged at Gandhi Bhavan to urge Minister Konda Surekha to resolve their issues during the grievance redressal programme at Gandhi Bhavan. With the State government announcing that it will be launching the Indiramma Indlu scheme soon, several with the hope of getting benefitted approached the Minister with requests.

The Minister who returned from Medak after launching the caste census, swiftly oversaw the first redressal programme of the month. While most of the applications that landed at the meeting place, Indira Bhavan, were from the underprivileged seeking coverage in the six guarantees, including monthly pension, free power, Mahalakshmi scheme-related coverage of gas, and others, many among those were for Indiramma Indlu. In wake of Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announcing that the Indiramma Indlu will be launched soon, scores have placed their requests with the Minister.

A total of 130 applications were received on Wednesday, including 63 related to the departments that were unrelated to the Minister. They were forwarded to the concerned departments by the Gandhi Bhavan later. Some 37 applications were related to other issues, including jobs and transfers. Konda Surekha communicated the matter with concerned officials towards the resolution of different issues. The Endowments Minister is the latest amongst the Ministers to attend the grievance redressal programme following IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who attended on October 23.