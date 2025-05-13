Konda Surekha Reviews Forest Fire Prevention and Wildlife Conservation Measures

Telangana State Forest, Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha convened a meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat to assess the measures in place to prevent forest fires and conserve wildlife. The Minister held a video conference with the Chief Conservators of Forests (CCFs) across various zones and the District Forest Officers (DFOs) from all districts to gather insights on these critical issues.

During the meeting, Minister Surekha inquired about the equipment currently being utilised to combat forest fires and whether adequate resources are available to tackle significant fire incidents should they arise. She also sought information regarding the districts most affected by fire accidents and the proactive steps being taken to mitigate their impact on wildlife.

Wildlife Board officials provided updates on watering facilities for animals in light of the upcoming summer heat. They confirmed that 2,168 watering holes have been established and that water is being delivered to these sites daily via tractor tankers.

Emphasising the importance of wildlife welfare, Minister Surekha called for heightened attention to Nehru Zoo Park and Warangal Zoo Park. She instructed officials to ensure that food and water provisions for wildlife are not neglected. Furthermore, she recommended that animals be supplied with water-rich food items, such as cucumbers and watermelons.

The video conference included participation from key officials, including PCCF (HoOFF) Dr. Suvarna, PCCF (Wildlife) Eel Singh Meru, PCCF (Schemes) Jawahar, Wildlife OSD Sankaran, and Nehru Zoo Park Director Sunil Hiramath, among others.