Konda Surekha 'withdraws' statements on Samantha

Hyderabad: Emphasising that her statements were directed against BRS working president KTR and had no intentions of hurting others, Minister Konda Surekha stated that she was withdrawing her comments on actor Samantha.

Requesting the actor not to think otherwise, the Minister described her as an ‘admiration’ and an ‘exemplary’. “My comments are meant to question a leader's (KTR's) belittling of women and not to hurt your sentiments. The way you have established yourself with hard work is not only an admiration for me but also stands as an example. If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally withdraw my comments. Don't think otherwise,” she said in her post on X, while tagging the actor.

PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, who urged her to retract her statements later requested the film fraternity bury the hatchet in wake of the Minister withdrawing her statements. “It was not her intention to hurt women’s feelings. She was disturbed by the way she was trolled on social media over the issue of garland. I request the Congress leaders and Ministers to speak carefully,” he urged.