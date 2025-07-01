Konda Susmita proclaims herself as ‘Aspiring MLA – Parkala’

Hyderabad: Much to the discomfiture of the sitting Parkal MLA, Revuri Prakash Reddy, the daughter of Minister Konda Surekha and former MLC Konda Murali, Konda Susmita, has updated her Insta profile describing herself as ‘Aspiring MLA – Parkala’.

Adding fuel to the ongoing feud amongst Warangal’s Congress leaders, within days following former MLC and Minister’s husband Konda Murali’s announcement that his daughter Konda Susmita will be contesting from Parkal constituency, she updated her profile. This has come at a time when the rivals within the party including Prakash Reddy, MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Naini Rajender Reddy and others have decided to take up the matter with the High Command.

Undeterred by the challenge posed by the scores of MLAs from within the erstwhile Warangal, the husband of Konda Surekha is believed to have given a strong signal to the detractors that he would not yield to their threats and complaints. Speaking at a programme in Warangal, Konda Murali said that the people did not have any issues with him. He reiterated that has not troubled anyone and was also not afraid of anyone.