Kondagattu temple will be developed, assures kavitha

Jagtial: The State government is taking all possible steps to set up full-fledged facilities at the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple in the district, informed MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

On Saturday, the MLC visited the temple and offered special pujas to the presiding deity along with family members after reaching Kondagattu from Nizamabad, she walked to the top of the hill on foot.

Earlier, Kavitha conducted for pujas Bhetala Swamy and Subramanyaswamy for getting elected as Nizamabad-Kamareddy Local Bodies' MLC for the second time. Later she inspected the Ramakoti Sthupa under construction in Kondagattu.

After inspecting the entire temple, Kavitha told the media that all facilities would be set up for the millions of devotees who come to the Kondagattu temple. The government was allocating as much funds as possible for the development of temples.

Stating that the government was committed to the development of the Kondagattu temple, the MLC inspected the works of Ramakoti Sthupa final works where the devotees could present their Ramakotis.

She informed that last year a large-scale Yagya was performed along with the recitation of the Akhanda Hanuman Chalisa for 81 days from the Chinna Hanuman Jayanti to Pedda Hanuman Jayanti seeking the deity to remove the Covid troubles for all the people.

Kavitha thanked the Nizamabad elected members and Chief Minister KCR for giving her a second opportunity as MLC. MLA Sunke Ravishankar, local representatives and TRS leaders were present.



