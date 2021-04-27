Kondagattu: The Hanuman Jayanthi Celebrations Will Be Held Without Devotees

Due to the corona, the Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations that take place on the Kondagattu every year are limited due to Covid-19 this time. Authorities have denied permission to devotees for the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations which are to be held today (Tuesday) at the Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Jagittala District Malayalam Zone.

Twice a year, one small and once big Jayanti festivals are held in Kondagattu. But due to Covid – 19 last year's festivities were also held inside the temple without devotees. This year will also be celebrated. Officials announced that the temple would be closed for five days as per the directions of the state government and the revenue department.

Devotees from different parts of the state have come on foot to pay homage to the Swami without knowing that the Kondagattu temple is closed. They are being sent back by the security police down the hill itself. Priests perform special pujas for the deities in the sub-temples along with the Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple. Temple EO Chandrasekhar asked the devotees to stay at home and cooperate on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi.

Police have denied permission for the Hanuman Shobha Yatra to be held on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad due to the rise in coronavirus positive cases in the country. With this, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have approached the High Court. The High Court granted Covid-19 conditional permission. With this, the obstacles for the procession in Hyderabad on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti were removed. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bhajarangdal have arranged for a procession from Gauliguda Ram Mandir to Tadban Hanuman Temple on Tuesday. As per the rules given by the High Court, Hanuman Yatra should not be attended by more than 21 people and should be held only from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. The VHP has directed the Bajrang Dal to ensure that everyone participating in the Yatra strictly abides by the Covid-19 rules. The High Court directed the police to videotape the entire Hanuman procession and submit a report to them.