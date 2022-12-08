Kondagattu to be developed like Yadadri

Jagtial: Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Jagtial district would soon be remodelled and will be converted into a "wonderful shrine," on the lines of Yadadri announced Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.

Addressing a public meeting at Jagtial, KCR said Telangana is a great place with spiritual fragrance. It has places like Kaleshwaram, Dharmapuri and Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple. He said the government gave 35 acres of land for Vemulawada temple as the roads were narrow at the premises.

The Kondagattu Anjanna swamy temple was also allocated 384 acres of land. On Wednesday, he sanctioned Rs 100 crore for renovation and makeover of this temple. He said he would visit the temple soon and discuss with stapatis on remodelling of the temple as per Agama Shastra.