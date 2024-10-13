Kondareddypalli Welcomes Chief Minister with Grand Dasara Celebrations

Nagar Kurnool: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy celebrated Dasara with great enthusiasm in his native village of Kondareddypalli, in Vangoor Mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. On Saturday, he arrived in Kondareddypalli by a special helicopter and was warmly welcomed by villagers, officials, and representatives. The village was decorated with colorful Bathukammas, garlands, and flower showers as the Chief Minister was greeted with joy. Riding in an open-top jeep, Revanth Reddy waved to the people, marking his first visit to his hometown as the Chief Minister, which brought immense excitement to the villagers.

During his visit, he inaugurated several development projects in the village, including the newly constructed primary veterinary hospital worth ₹45 lakhs, a BC community hall built at ₹58 lakhs, the Yadaya Memorial Library constructed for ₹55 lakhs, and the new gram panchayat building costing ₹72 lakhs. He also laid the foundation for a community building, the underground sewage pipeline, a sewage treatment plant, and internal CC roads, all part of an ₹18 crore development package.

The Chief Minister also launched the construction of a modern travel hub for ₹64 lakhs, streetlight installations along the main road, a children’s park, and an outdoor gym, with a total cost of ₹32 lakhs. As part of the celebrations, he planted a mango tree in front of the gram panchayat office and inaugurated the new gram panchayat building.

Later, Revanth Reddy visited the Hanuman temple, where he was received with a ceremonial welcome by the priests. In the evening, he visited the Jammi tree on the outskirts of the village, offered prayers, and extended Dasara greetings to everyone.

Given the significance of his first Dasara celebration in Kondareddypalli as Chief Minister, large-scale security arrangements were made. Accompanying him were Nagar Kurnool MP Dr. Mallu Ravi, District Collector Badavath Santosh, Achampet MLA Chikkudu Vamsikrishna, Kalwakurthy MLA Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, Nagar Kurnool MLA Rajesh Reddy, and various local representatives, leaders, and officials.