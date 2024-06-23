Live
- Authorities should be alert during monsoons--Kottagudem MLA Koonanneni
- Heavy rain in Bhadradri kottagudem district
- Koonannesambashiva Rao attended the 2nd AITUC District Congress in Sarapaka as the Chief Guest
- Padma Shri awardee Sakini Ramachandraiah passed away at her home due to illness
- Outrage in Rajasthan Over Education Minister's Remarks On DNA Testing Of Tribals
- Security Forces Identify 35-40 Foreign Terrorists In Jammu Region, Intensify Counter-Terror Efforts
- Anna canteen launched in the Hyderabad
- CM Kejriwal knocks SC's door against interim stay on bail in excise policy case
- CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities Amid Widespread Protests
- 'So sad we can't see you all play in Australia': Khawaja hits back at CA after Afghanistan win
Koonanneni Sambasiva Rao, who was the chief guest at the AITUC District Second Conference being held in Sarapaka, Bhadradrikottagudem District, Burgampadu Mandal, made hot comments. The central government, which is looking to weaken the labor laws that have been fought for, should be warned only by labor struggles.
Public Sector UndertakingsPrivatization must be resisted by the entire working world. Auction of coal blocks to increase assets of Modi's friend Adani Ambani. Auction of coal blocks should be stopped immediately and handed over to public sector companies like Singareni. Governments should take the initiative to set up new industries in the district. Organized and unorganized workers should be given equal pay for equal work.
