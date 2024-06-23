Koonannesambashiva Rao attended the 2nd AITUC District Congress in Sarapaka as the Chief Guest

Koonanneni Sambasiva Rao, who was the chief guest at the AITUC District Second Conference being held in Sarapaka, Bhadradrikottagudem District, Burgampadu Mandal, made hot comments. The central government, which is looking to weaken the labor laws that have been fought for, should be warned only by labor struggles.

Public Sector UndertakingsPrivatization must be resisted by the entire working world. Auction of coal blocks to increase assets of Modi's friend Adani Ambani. Auction of coal blocks should be stopped immediately and handed over to public sector companies like Singareni. Governments should take the initiative to set up new industries in the district. Organized and unorganized workers should be given equal pay for equal work.