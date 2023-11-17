Live
Kota Neelima welcomes Mallikarjuna Kharge in Hyderabad
Dr. Kota Neelima, MLA candidate of Sanathnagar Constituency welcomed Congress Party National President Mallikarjuna Kharge who reached Hyderabad
Later, TPCC Assembly Election Manifesto released at Gandhi Bhavan the election manifest released by Indian national Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along Telangana State president Revanth and party cadres in Hyderabad on Friday.
