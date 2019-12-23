Trending :
Kothagudem: 2 Maoist couriers arrested in Cherla

The Cherla police arrested two Maoist couriers on Monday and seized medical kits and blood samples of four Maoists in the district.

Kothagudem: The Cherla police arrested two Maoist couriers on Monday and seized medical kits and blood samples of four Maoists in the district. Addressing the media in Bhadrachalam, Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra informed that the duo was arrested while moving suspiciously on the outskirts of R-Kothagudem village of Cherla mandal during vehicle check by the Cherla police, personnel of Special Party and CRPF 141 Battalion.

Upon questioning, the arrested revealed their identity and confessed that were working as couriers for CPI (Maoist) party State leader Azad, battalion commander Iduma, deputy commander Nagesh and battalion member Jogaiah. The police seized 56 bottles of Ringer's Lactate (RL) solution, 50 each of elastic adhesive bandage, injection sets, 11 injection valves, blood test reports of four Maoists and one medical prescription from the couriers, the ASP informed.


