Kothagudem: 20 Maoist militia members surrender

Kothagudem: Around 20 members of banned CPI (Maoist) militia members surrendered before Police and CRPF 141 battalion officers in Cherla, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt.

Sunil Dutt addressed the media and produced before them the surrendered Maoists at his office on Wednesday. He said that the militia members hailed from the villages of Ramachandrapuram, Boorugupadu, Bakkachintalapadu, Chennapuram in Cherla Mandal. All were between 14 and 19 years, he informed.

They joined the Maoist party and worked as the militia members for a year under the party Cherla Area Committee Secretary Aruna. However, they were frustrated with the party harassing them and forcing them to collect rations from villagers on regular basis. Vexed with it and with a desire to lead lives peacefully, they gave up arms, the SP said. He called upon the Maoists to surrender at the nearest police station with their weapons personally or through their relatives.