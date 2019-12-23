Trending :
Kothagudem: 200kg ganja seized in Aswaraopet, 3 held

Aswaraopet police with the seized ganja on Monday

Aswaraopet (Kothagudem): Nearly 200 kg ganja, sealed in packets and worth Rs 30 lakh, was seized by the Aswaraopet police on Monday. According to Palvoncha Deputy Superintendent of Police KRK Prasad, when the police was conducting vehicle check in the Aswaraopet town, they found two cars travelling at a very high speed. The police on suspicion soon stopped the cars and checked.

To their surprise, the police found 22 packets of ganja in the cars. The police seized the ganja weighing about 200 kg besides 10 cell phones and six debit cards, and took three persons into custody. While the police were checking the car, another two accused escaped the police in another car that was following the first car.

The police identified the arrested as Vipul and MD Raju from Delhi and MD Ashfak from Jharkhand. During the investigation, the accused revealed that they were bringing ganja from Malkangiri district of Odisha and travelling to Delhi to sell it there. The worth of seized ganja is about Rs 30 lakh, informed the DSP.


