Kothagudem: 2BHK works at a snail's pace

Kothagudem: The gruelling wait for 2BHK houses, whose works are moving at a snail's pace, are leaving tribal beneficiaries fuming.

The prestigious housing programme is stuck due to negligence of officials and people's representatives in Pinapaka and Awarapuram tribal mandals in the Pinapaka Constituency. The first phase works which were grounded way back in 2017 are yet to be completed, keeping the allottees on tenterhooks.

The tribal village Ilapuramin Pinapaka mandal was sanctioned 54 2BHK houses. Though they are completed, they are yet to be allotted to people. Of the 43 houses in Maddhulagudem, except seven, the remaining houses are still incomplete. It is learnt that due to poor quality, walls and roofs collapsed on occasions.

In Duginepaly under the same mandal,50 2BHK units have been completed and but are waiting for finishing touches. As many as 40 houses were sanctioned in the villages of Mittagudem, Amersha, Mamillavai, Chinthiriyala, Mallelamadugu andRamavaram under the first phase in 2017. Expect in Amersha village,the works at the foundation stage in other villages.

The tribal beneficiaries slam government apathy and blame the ITDA officials for not taking responsibility for constructing the units and handing them over to the allottees. A Nageswra Rao, a villager, said they were worried about the lack of quality in the construction and the inordinate delay.

When contacted, ITDA Assistant Executive Engineer Prasad admitted the slow pace of works. He explained that the contractors were not keen on taking up works as their bills were held up. He said the matter was being taken to the notice of the higher-ups.