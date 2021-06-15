Kothagudem: 54% SCCL employees vaccinated

Kothagudem: Nearly 54% of the employees of the company were vaccinated, informed Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar.

On Monday, he said that heavy response was witnessed for the mega vaccination drive held on Sunday and nearly 7,500 employees were vaccinated on the day at 12 areas setup at 40 centres.

Nearly 23,000 of company employees were vaccinated with first dose so far, he said. Directors and General Managers of all areas have monitored the drive. Informing that the government has recognised SCCL employees as frontline warriors, he said the remaining employees will be vaccinated in the coming days.

He conveyed special thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the vaccination drive for SCCL employees.