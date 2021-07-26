Kothagudem: ACB traps official accepting bribe

Kothagudem: ACB sleuths caught a forest section officer on Monday. According to the officers, Punem Nagaraju, Forest Section Officer, Eravendi Section, Ashwapuram Range, Manuguru Division was held in the premises of Bus Stand, Bhadrachalam when he demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs 15,000/- from the complainant Banothu Veeranna, resident of Kothuru Tanda, Satyanarayanapuram village under the Ashwapuram in the district.

The bribe amount was recovered from the tank cover of Forest Section Officer's motorcycle at his instance.

The Forest Section Officer is being arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases, Hyderabad. A case has been registered and under investigation is underway.