Kothagudem: Anton Gunn joins Advisory Board of SGES

Kothagudem: Shymala Gopalan Educational Society (SGES) on Saturday announced the induction of Anton Gunn, (former head of the Office of External Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)' on its Advisory Board. In a meeting with Founder N Suresh Reddy, Gunn gave his consent in principle to join the Advisory Board.

Anton Gunn is a former senior advisor to former US president Barack Obama and the world's leading expert on Socially Conscious Leadership. He is the bestselling author of The Presidential Principles and has been featured in TIME magazine, the Wall Street Journal, BBC, NPR, and on Good Morning America.

Founder of Shyamala Educational Society Suresh Reddy stated that the society is intended to contribute to the field of education in India with this prestigious international school project of Sri World School. The society which was established in Industrial town Palvoncha in the district and has extended services to agency people in education and others activities, he added.

Suresh Reddy stated that the society will remain indebted to Anton Gunn for his deep understanding of the education system and global leadership will certainly help the students of this country to achieve success. He added that the launch of Sri World School will be a giant leap towards providing an accessible, purposeful, and progressive international education in India. He conveyed special thanks to Anton Gunn on the occasion.