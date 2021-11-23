Kothagudem: Around 80,449 applications received for Podu lands

Kothagudem: After the completed date of receiving applications for Podu lands the district has received applications from the 80,449 Podu farmers informed the officers. The applications were received beyond expectation said the officers.

They said farmers applied for nearly 2,86,533 acres of produce lands in the district. The officers received the application from the 11th to the 18th of this month. The district administration appointed special officers for this programme in the district.

Before the receiving applications programme. The officers have conducted awareness programmes for farmers for two days in all mandals on 8th to 10th how did apply for the Podu applications.

The District Collector had conducted all parties meetings participated Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar in the head of district head quarters for discussing of Podu lands.

In that meeting, they were identified 2.29 acres of Podu land in the district. But the applications were received for the acres of 2,86,533 acres of Podu land. It made sixty thousand acres differences as per the records informed the officers.

Some of the tribal leaders told nearly 400 acres of the land in hands of the non-tribal farmers. They informed it saws in the mandals of Palvoncha, Laxmidevipalli, Tekulapally, Gundala, Yellandhu, Aswapuram, Aswaraopet, Pinapaka, Mulkalpalli.

On other hand, the tribal leaders demanded to the government to give pattas of Podu lands as per the Recognition of Forest Rights ( ROFR) act from 2005.

On another side, the non-tribal farmer demanded to give pattas who cultivated the land after the year 1930 in the district. The government had given pattas under the ROFR around seventy thousand farmers for the 2.18 acres in the district. Some of the land nearly 30 acres was disputed between the forest and Revenue Departments.

According to officers, the applications received from the podu farmers in the mandal wise in acres . Allapalli-2,689 acres, Aswapuram - 5,521, Annapureddipalli- 1,818, Aswaraopet- 5,089, Burgumphad - 3,533, Chandrugonda-1,800, Cherla - 4,633, Chunchupalli-3,86, Dhammapet -2,375, Dummagudem-5,589, Gundala- 5,336, Julurupadu-2,083, Karakagudem- 3,327, Laxmdevipalli 3,557, Manuguru- 2,741, Mulkalpalli- 5,864, Palvoncha - 3,462, Pinapaka- 5,173, Sujath Nagar - 1,619, Tekulpalli 6,019, and Yellandhu.

The officers said they are waiting for guidelines from the government for scrutiny and survey programme.