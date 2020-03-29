Kothagudem: Asha, ANM workers rescue a pregnant lady

Kothagudem: Whether it is lockdown or not, these Asha and ANM workers never turn back from their duty. These workers of Mulkalpally mandal of Kothagudem district had carried a pregnant woman on a stretcher for about seven kilometres on Saturday.



A pregnant tribal woman, Madakam Dhoole, lives in Gangula Nagar village under Pusugudem panchayat, Mulkalpally mandal. She developed labour pains on Saturday and her family members informed ANM Jyothi of Mulkalpally.

ANM Jyothi along with Asha worker Dhana Laxmi and Anganwadi worker Durga rushed to her house and decided to shift her, who is in severe pain, to the nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC) for delivery. Though they called 108 service to shift her, but it was not available at that time. They made a makeshift stretcher and carried the pregnant woman for about nearly seven kms. During the journey, the woman delivered a baby boy with the help of ANM, Asha and Anganwadi workers. Later they shifted both the woman and the infant to PHC. Both mother and baby were safe, said the PHC doctor.