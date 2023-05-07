Kothagudem: BJP seek crop damage compensation for rain-hit farmers

Kothagudem : A team of BJP leaders led by party’s national media cell coordinator KV Ranga Kiran visited Chandrugonda and examined the extent of crop damage and interacted with the farmers. The team tried to learn about the various issues concerning the farmers and expressed their agony over the loss and suffering s of these farmers.

KV Ranga Kiran said the BRS government has failed and is not working for the welfare of the farmers. He said that the crops might have damaged due to the untimely rains, but the State government has not responded to it so far.

He demanded BRS government to immediately release an aid package as a compensation for crop damages for the rain-hit farmers. He said the paddy, both in the fields and at procurement centers had been damaged due to the rains, however, the officers have not yet visited and assessed the crop damage in the district, the BJP leader added while blaming the State government of negligence. The Saffron party leader also questioned the BRS government why it was not implementing Central government's Fasal Bima Yojana scheme in the State.