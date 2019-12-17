Kothagudem: Chennur farmers visit oil palms in Dammapet, Aswaraopet

Kothagudem: Nearly 1,268 farmers from the Chennur Assembly constituency visited the oil farms in Aswaraopet and Dhammapet villages in the district on Tuesday. The farmers from Kotapally, Chennuru, Bheemaram, Jaipur and Mandamarry villages observed the nurseries and oil farms besides visiting the oil factories and observing the functioning of the factories.



The farmers interacted with the local farmers and enquired about the cultivation methods of palm oil trees. Chennur MLA Balka Suman and Pedhappalli MP Venkatesh Netha led the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Balka Suman said the programme was arranged to create awareness among the farmers about the cultivation of palm trees. Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik and Former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao also interacted with the visiting farmers during the programme.