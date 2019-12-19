Kothagudem: CITU to protest against SCCL management on Jan 8

Kothagudem: Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State vice-president of Singareni wing Y Krishnaiah called upon the workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited to make the one-day strike to be held on January 8, a grand success. Addressing the contract workers and CITU leaders in the coal town on Thursday, he said contract workers were facing many issues due to meagre salaries for the last many years. He demanded the company management to provide salaries to contract workers on par with skilled workers.



Adding that the Central government was planning to extend the present working hours by an hour and making it a 9-hours-a-day shift, he opposed the Central's government policies and alleged that the BJP government was planning to privatise all the companies owned by the government. CITU leader Sanjiv Rao, Ramu, Apparao, Laxmi, Padma, Yakub, Naga Raju and others attended the meeting.