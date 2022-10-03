  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kothagudem: Collector Anudeep Durishetty receives award

Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector Anudeep Durishetty receiving the Swachh Survekshan award from Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on Sunday
x

Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector Anudeep Durishetty receiving the Swachh Survekshan award from Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on Sunday

Highlights

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty on Sunday received Swachh Sarvekshan award from the Union Jal Shakti Minister for Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at an awards function in Delhi on Sunday.

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty on Sunday received Swachh Sarvekshan award from the Union Jal Shakti Minister for Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at an awards function in Delhi on Sunday.

Bhadradri- Kothagudem district secured the third rank among the southern states in Swachh Survekshan Grameen Survey.

On receiving the award, an elated Durishetty expressed his joy and appreciation for the personnel of various departments for earning the district the coveted award.

District Rural Development Project Director (DRDA) G Madhusudhan Raju, DPRO Madhusudhan and staff were present at the function along with the Collector.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X