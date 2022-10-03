Kothagudem: Collector Anudeep Durishetty receives award

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty on Sunday received Swachh Sarvekshan award from the Union Jal Shakti Minister for Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at an awards function in Delhi on Sunday.

Bhadradri- Kothagudem district secured the third rank among the southern states in Swachh Survekshan Grameen Survey.

On receiving the award, an elated Durishetty expressed his joy and appreciation for the personnel of various departments for earning the district the coveted award.

District Rural Development Project Director (DRDA) G Madhusudhan Raju, DPRO Madhusudhan and staff were present at the function along with the Collector.