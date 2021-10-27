  • Menu
Kothagudem: Collector D Anudeep inspects new Collectorate office

District Collector D Anudeep on Tuesday inspected the under construction Intergraded Collectorate office building works at Palvoncha.

Kothagudem: District Collector D Anudeep on Tuesday inspected the under construction Intergraded Collectorate office building works at Palvoncha. He observed the all the rooms and directed the KPC company officers to speed up the works. He held a discussion with the company engineers over the fountain, lift, Collector and Additional collector chamber works and water works.

He instructed the officials to complete the construction and make it ready for the inauguration by March. He asked the officials to inform the Collectorate in case of any issues.

Roads and building works executive engineer Bhimla, Mission Bhagiratha executive engineer Tirumalesh, Palvoncha muncipal commissioner Srikanth and other accompanied the Collector.

