Kothagudem: Collector MV Reddy enquires with tribal students about online classes

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr MV Reddy toured several tribal villages of Mulkalapally mandal on Wednesday and observed various development works. During the visit, he interacted with the tribal people and inspected road works.



He also interacted with tribal students and observed the online classes conducted by the T Sat and DD and clarified students' doubts during the visit.

The Collector went to a house in Mulkalpally village and observed the student learning through online classes. He interacted with a 10th class student M Nadhine and explained how to follow online classes and how to understand lessons.

The student answered the Collector's questions and explained how she is understanding the classes. 'We are following the classes regularly and reading the lessons as per the schedule. But facing power cut problems during the classes,' she added.

Collector MV Reddy immediately responded to the issue and ordered the power department officers to supply current to villages without interruption. He also interacted with a seventh class student, Hema Sri also. He interacted with their parents and asked them not to disturb their children when they were attending online classes.

Later, the Collector inspected Tahsildar office in Mulakalapalli mandal headquarters and inspected the seized registers.

Collector Dr MV Reddy on Wednesday suspended sarpanches of Sita Ramapuram and Mangapet villages. The two sarpanches were involved in various issues and not paying interest on the village development. After an enquiry, the Collector suspended both the sarpanches.