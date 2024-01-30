Kothagudem: Deworming drive to be held on Feb 12

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala said that Albendazole tablets should be administered to those in 1-19 age group on the National Deworming Day on February 12. The District Task Force Committee met to review preparations for the programme on Monday.

The Collector informed that there are 336136 people in the age group of 1-19 years in the district. Half a pill each will be administered to 1-2 year olds, while the older group would be provided a whole pill under supervision. “Ma Pup” round will be organised on February 19 for those who could not take the pill for any reason.

The officials of the education and the women and child welfare departments will visit every anganwadi centers as well as private and government schools. Parents would be informed about the programme in advance.

Additional Collectors Dr Rambabu and Madhusudan Raju, DRO Rabindranath, District Medical and Health Officer Dr JVL Sirisha, Deputy DMHO Dr Sukrita, Immunization Officer Dr Balaji, NCD Programme Officer Dr Madhuvaran, Deputy DM&HO Nagalakshmi, CHO Nagabhushanam, and Health Educator Baby participated in the meeting.