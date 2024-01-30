Live
- In major setback to INDIA block, BJP gets mayor in Chandigarh
- Two Congress workers clash at party office in Bhopal, show-cause notices issued
- KIYG: Wrestler Janvi’s training module includes playing shaankh & grooving on DJ music
- Fidelity further marks down Meesho valuation to $3.5 bn
- Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in cipher case
- Parenting tips: 5 steps to build a secure relationship with the child
- Bhimili Siddham meeting successful, YSRCP will bag three Rajya Sabha seats; YV Subba Reddy
- Nitish Kumar Govt to bring no confidence motion against Speaker on February 10
- Congress leader Chilamathur Mohan Gandhi starts Mahatma Venkata Lakshmamma Seva Trust
- Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam Hydernagar committee members appointed
Just In
Kothagudem: Deworming drive to be held on Feb 12
District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala said that Albendazole tablets should be administered to those in 1-19 age group on the National Deworming Day on February 12.
Kothagudem: District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala said that Albendazole tablets should be administered to those in 1-19 age group on the National Deworming Day on February 12. The District Task Force Committee met to review preparations for the programme on Monday.
The Collector informed that there are 336136 people in the age group of 1-19 years in the district. Half a pill each will be administered to 1-2 year olds, while the older group would be provided a whole pill under supervision. “Ma Pup” round will be organised on February 19 for those who could not take the pill for any reason.
The officials of the education and the women and child welfare departments will visit every anganwadi centers as well as private and government schools. Parents would be informed about the programme in advance.
Additional Collectors Dr Rambabu and Madhusudan Raju, DRO Rabindranath, District Medical and Health Officer Dr JVL Sirisha, Deputy DMHO Dr Sukrita, Immunization Officer Dr Balaji, NCD Programme Officer Dr Madhuvaran, Deputy DM&HO Nagalakshmi, CHO Nagabhushanam, and Health Educator Baby participated in the meeting.