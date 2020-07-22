Kothagudem: DGP Mahender Reddy conducting false campaign against Maoists, alleges CPM

Kothagudem: Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy was conducting false campaign against Maoists leaders, alleged CPI (Maoist) Telangana State Committee.



In a statement released here on Tuesday, CPM leader Mahesh condemned the DGP's comments that Maoist leaders Damodar and Haribhushan were enjoying luxurious life while making tribals as scapegoats. In fact, the Maoists have been sacrificing their lives fighting for the public while the police forces were trying to protect the interests of capitalist and feudalists like Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who was displacing tribals in the name of Haritha Haram, he criticised.

"DGP Mahender Reddy intends to defame the Maoists by his false campaign. For the past 50 years, the police forces and the ruling class in Telangana have committed untold numbers of atrocities against innocent public and Maoist activists," the CPM leader alleged.

In another statement, CPI (Maoist) spokesperson Jagan called for Telangana bandh on July 25 in support of the demand for the release of revolutionary poet Varavara Rao, who was accused in Bhima Koregaon case. He said Varavara Rao, a popular personality among Telugu people, effected with Covid-19 and fighting for his life in a hospital in Mumbai. It was the responsibility of Telangana people to protect the poet, who actively took part in a separate Telangana movement, he added.

Stating that several scholars across the world have requested the Indian government to release Varavara Rao, but, the police were not informing Rao's family about his health condition and not allowing them to see him, Jagan complained.