Kothagudem: Disabled urged to obtain ID cards

Kothagudem: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was celebrated at the Collectorate under the chairmanship of District Welfare Officer Swarnalatha Lenina on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the Additional Collector urged all eligible persons with disabilities in the district to obtain their UDID (Unique Disability ID) cards and explained the procedures involved.

She noted that any corrections to previously issued UDID cards can be made online through the portal. She encouraged persons with disabilities to form DWCRA self-help groups, engage in savings, and avail themselves of bank loans. She also advised them to benefit from the insurance schemes provided by both Central and State governments.

She assured that if any issues are brought to her notice, she will escalate them to the District Collector and ensure appropriate action is taken.

Speaking on the occasion, the ZP CEO Nagalaxmi who is also in charge of the district education department—said that Bhavitha Centres have been established in every mandal.

These centres offer physiotherapy, speech therapy, and skill development support to children with special needs. She urged parents to make full use of these services, which have been equipped with all necessary facilities. She added that IED coordinators are working across mandals to support these children.

District Welfare Officer Swarnalatha Lenina highlighted several welfare schemes available for persons with disabilities, including the marriage incentive, under which ₹1 lakh is provided when a person with disability marries either a non-disabled or another disabled person. She advised applicants to apply online through the TG

ePass website.