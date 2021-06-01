Kothagudem: Grand farewell to Collector Dr MV Reddy on his retirement

Kothagudem: District officials and political leaders gave a grand farewell to District Collector Dr MV Reddy, who was retiring from services on Monday. On the last day of his service, Collector MV Reddy participated in 'Dial your Collector' programme and told the officials to address public grievances on priority basis.

Later speaking at the farewell meeting, Dr MV Reddy thanked the collectorate staff, officials, political leaders and media persons for supporting him during his tenure as the Collector.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Koram Kanakaiah felicitated the Collector and his wife with a garland and said that the Collector was credited with successful implementation of the State government's many ambitious programmes in the district.

Dr MV Reddy was successful in controlling the spread of Covid and was appreciated by Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lal Agarwal for this, the ZP Chairman noted.

Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao, District Library Chairman Dindigala Rajender, ZP vice-chairman, ZP CEO Vidyalatha and several others felicitated Dr MV Reddy and wished him good luck for his retirement life.