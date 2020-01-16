Kothagudem: Maoist commander surrenders to police

Kothagudem: Maoist Shabari Area Committee In-charge and LOS commander (ACM rank) Madakam Sunny alias Roja surrendered before the Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt. Addressing the media on Thursday, the SP informed that the surrendered Maoist, aged about 26 years, belongs to Mulakanapalli in Dummugudem mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.



She joined the CPI (Maoist) party under the leadership of Sukadev, who was the in-charge of Cherla-Venkatapuram area committee in 2009. After, she worked with Naresh, DCM of Shabari area committee till 2012, she was promoted to ACM rank in 2013. She also worked as a Guard Commander to Telangana State Committee Secretary Haribhushan. In 2017, she was transferred to SGS team led by Lachanna (Deputy Commander). In 2018, she was appointed as a SGS commander to Manuguru and in 2019, she was appointed as in-charge and LOS commander to Shabari area committee.

As she realised that there was less support for the Maoists in the public, she has decided to join the mainstream society and surrendered herself before the police to lead a peaceful life, the SP stated. The SP requested all the underground Maoist cadres to give up Maoist activities and surrender to lead normal lives.

Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra and Cherla CI T Satyanarayana also attended the press meet.