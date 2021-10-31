Kothagudem: MLA Rega Kantha Rao Calls For Oil Palm Promotion

Kothagudem: The government has given good support to oil palm cultivation in the State, informed Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao. On Saturday, he inspected the oil palm cultivation at BG Kotthur village of Aswapuram mandal. After the inspecting the plantation, he interacted with farmers and noted the issues faced by them.

Later, addressing the media, he said that the farmers of Bhadradri-Kothagudem are a model others in the cultivation of palm oil. He informed that many acres of land are brought under oil palm in Aswapuram constituency.

The MLA further said that several farmers in the districts come to Aswapuram constituency and work in oil palm crop fields. He asked the farmers to try internal cultivation along with palm oil for more benefit. He said that the government was conducting several awareness programmes on boosting the oil palm cultivation in the State.