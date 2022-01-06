Kothagudem: Mukkoti festival's main events to be conducted sans devotees

Kothagudem: The main events of the Mukkoti celebrations float festival ( Teppothsavam ) on January 12 and Uttara Dwaradashan on January 13 will be conducted at Lord Rama temple in a simple manner without devotees' participation, informed district Collector Anudeep D on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, Anudeep said that due to rising Omicron cases the government has decided conduct of the main events of the Mukkoti festival in simple a way inside the temple without devotees' participation. The celebrations were started here on January 3 and programmes are being conducted by following the Covid norms. He said that the procession and cultural programmes were suspended during the celebrations at the temple.

He said, the devotees who purchased the tickets online for participating in the main events will get their money back in their accounts. He appealed to the people and the devotees not to come to temple town for attending the festival.

He informed that on the government orders all the traditional and political procession are banned in the district. He asked the people to help officials to prevent the spread of Covid in the district.