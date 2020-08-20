Kothagudem: Prevent spread of contagious diseases in villages

Kothagudem: The officials have withdrawn second warning level in Bhadrachalam as the flood water was receding and the water level was at 43 feet at 6 pm on Wednesday, which is the first warning level. The CWS officials informed that the water level will reach 40 feet by Wednesday midnight.

Meanwhile, the district officials are focusing on preventing the spread of contagious diseases in the villages affected by Godavari floods. District Collector Dr MV Reddy paid surprise visit to tribal villages on Wednesday and observed flood-affected areas. During his visit, he interacted with flood victims in Kashi Nagaram village of Dummagudem mandal.

The Collector directed mandal-level officials to conduct health camps and to carry out sanitation works in villages. He also directed the flood duty officers and in-charges of flood relief camps to ensure proper supply of food and water to the villagers at the camps.

Proper sanitation has to be maintained at relief camps and round-the-clock power supply should be provided until the flood situation becomes normal and the villagers return to their homes. Fogging has to be carried out to control mosquitoes, he noted.

Collector Reddy appreciated the flood duty officers, village, mandal and district level officials of all departments for working with effective coordination in facing the flood situation. Timely response by the officials as well as the public cooperation helped to avert loss of life, he stated.