Kothagudem: SCCL central trade unions to go on strike from April 15

Kothagudem: The SCCL Central Trade Unions Joint Forum has issued a strike notice the company on Thursday, stating that they will go on an indefinite strike from April 15. They submitted a copy of the notice to the company CMD.

The general secretaries of SCW Union of AITUC, SCML Union of INTUC, SCE&W Union of HMS, SCE Union of CITU and BMS signed the notice.

The leaders demanded payment of one-day wage of their salaries towards Covid-19 relief fund, immediate repayment of 50 per cent of wages deducted, to lockdown all underground mines of SCCL, and payment of full wages for the lockdown period.

The company officials informed that they have received the notice and no decision has been taken on their demands.

The deduction of wages towards Covid-19 was made after the recognised union made a representation to the management.