Kothagudem: SCCL coal output grows impressively

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited ( SCCL) has posted a growth rate of 65 per cent in coal production, 75 per cent in the transportation of coal and 26 per cent growth in the removal of overburden during the first six months of this financial year 2021-2022 when compared to the last financial year of 2020-2021.

On Friday, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar expressed happiness over the steady progress in coal production. He exuded confidence that the company would easily surpass the annual target of producing 70 million tonnes of coal production during this financial year.

The chairman said that the company produced 299 lakh metric tonnes of coal during the first six months (April to September) of this financial year when compared to 181 lakh metric tonnes of coal during the last financial year with a growth rate of 65 per cent. Similarly, the dispatches were made to the tune of 313 lakh metric tonnes of coal this financial year when compared to 179 lakh metric tonnes with a growth rate of 75 per cent.

At the open cast projects, the company had removed 166 million cubic meters of overburden during the first six months of this financial year against 132 million cubic meters of last financial year with a growth rate of 26 per cent.

Incidentally, Singareni had performed very well in spite of rains in September following the measures taken by the management. It had produced 45.4 lakh metric tonnes of coal in the month of September this year when compared to 33.4 lakh metric tonnes with growth rate of 36 per cent. The dispatches were 45.8 lakh metric tonnes of coal when compared to 36.8 lakh metric tonnes last year. The OB removal was 25.6 million cubic meters in September 2021 when compared to 19.8 million cubic meters.