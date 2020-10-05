Kothagudem: SCCL director Balaram receives Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra award

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director N Balaram received another award 'Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra' from Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (G CoT) at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The organisation representatives presented the award and memento to Balaram and felicitated him on the occasion.

Earlier, the organization presented awards to noted personalities of Green Challenge MP Santosh Kumar, actor Sonu Sood, Nabard Chairman Govinda Raju and Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Praveen Kumar.

Balaram, the Director (Finance), SCCL, had planted 8,000 plants personally during various programmes at various places of the company, to support Telangana ku Haritha Haram programme.

Recognising his services, HDFC Bank presented him Neighbourhood Hero award. After the felicitation, speaking to the media, Balaram said that he will complete plantation of 10,000 plants soon.